Michigan lawmakers react to Whitmer’s state of the state address

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Lawmakers released their reactions to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s state of the state address tonight.

State Representative Julie Brixie (D- Meridian Township) agreed with much of what Governor Whitmer had to say.

“I think Governor Whitmer really hit on the kitchen table issues tonight,” Rep. Brixie said.

Others, like State Representative Mary Whiteford (R- South Haven) said the governor left out some key issues.

“Human trafficking and child welfare just in the past few days we got a really scathing report from some oversight in our child welfare and the governor didn’t say a word about that,” Rep. Whiteford said.

In her address, Governor Whitmer mentioned her plan to cut taxes for retirees and working families. That was a proposal that garnered some support from both Democrats and Republicans.

On a separate issue, Republican State Representative Sarah Lightner (R- Springport) said she’s on board with Governor Whitmer’s announcement to retain and recruit hundreds more mental health workers.

“It’s not a party issue. It’s not a partisan issue. It’s a people issue, and we have to take care of our people,” Rep. Lightner said.

But on the other hand, Rep. Lightner said the governor did not mention broadband access.

“Rural broadband is a huge infrastructure issue we have,” Rep. Lightner said.

The official statement from the Michigan Republican Party was that Michigan is fragile with high unemployment. They said a new direction is needed for the state.