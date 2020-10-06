Michigan lawmakers respond to stimulus negotiations

The White House is seen in the background as sign of the National COVID-19 Remembrance, event at The Ellipse outside of the White House, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Washington. More Americans blame the U.S. government than foreign powers for the coronavirus crisis in United States, rejecting the Trump administration’s contention that China is most at fault for the spread of the disease. That’s according to a new poll by The University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan lawmakers are responding to today’s COVID-19 stimulus negotiations after no agreement was reached.

Lawmakers responding include Senator Gary Peters, Representative Moolenar and Representative Slotkin.

“Many Michigan families and small businesses are hurting. That’s why I’ve been working to re-open the Paycheck Protection Program. There’s $138 billion of relief in there that’s already been approved by Congress, but Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats are blocking the bill that would re-open the program and allow the funding to go to small businesses so they can pay their employees and keep the lights on,” said Congressman John Moolenaar.



My constituents also tell me their biggest priority is relief for hardworking families and small businesses, followed by our schools and first responders. Speaker Pelosi is denying that relief, while insisting Michigan taxpayers pay for bailouts for California and New York which had major budget problems even before the pandemic. It’s time for Speaker Pelosi to drop these demands and stop blocking legislation that would help Michigan workers and small businesses,” added Moolenaar. John Moolenar (MI-4)

“Three weeks ago, 25 Democrats and 25 Republican members of the Problem Solvers Caucus urged leaders from the House, Senate and White House to get back in a room and negotiate a COVID relief deal that our communities desperately need. Since then, negotiations have, by all accounts, moved us closer to a compromise and the negotiators were set to meet this afternoon. I cannot understand why the President would halt negotiations until after the election except in a cynical move to secure votes. Doing so does not serve the needs of the Michigan families and our small businesses, it places himself above the needs of the country, and it’s out of step with the mission of government, which is to help in moments of crisis. The people of Michigan are doing their part to weather these public health and economic crises, and the President should do the same.”

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI)