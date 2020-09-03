Michigan leaders warn against illegal voting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Secretary of State and Attorney General are responding to a suggestion made by President Donald Trump. They are now urging Michiganders to follow the law when it comes to voting.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the president suggested voters cast two ballots to stress test election systems.

Nessel and Benson are reminding Michiganders that intentionally voting twice is illegal.

Nessel said the president’s advice is great for people looking to go to jail and that her office will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law for those who disregard it

They add that voter fraud is usually prosecuted as a felony in our state.

“We’ve established a website, michigan.gov/electionsecurity which has the information that is needed to, and it’s continually updated, as we hear more rumors more misinformation we debunk the myths there,” Benson said.

She added that the election system has been stress-tested by three successful elections already this year. She said all three proved the system is safe and secure.

Thursday afternoon, two tweets by the president were flagged by twitter for violating rules about COVID-19 and election integrity