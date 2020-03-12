Michigan legislature approves $312M tuition aid and tourism campaign

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Legislature has approved $312 million in spending, including to provide financial assistance for adults age 25 and older to attend community college and partially revive the state’s tourism campaign.

The supplemental bills won bipartisan approval from the Senate Thursday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign the legislation.

Some of the money will partly restore funding the Democrat vetoed last fall amid a budget impasse with the Republican-led Legislature over fixing roads. Starting next school year, Michigan will provide tuition-free community college or technical training for people age 25 and older who do not have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.