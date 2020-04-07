Michigan Legislature to extend emergency declaration

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan lawmakers plan to meet to consider extending a statewide emergency declaration during the coronavirus pandemic, but are divided over the safety and necessity of convening.

Republicans who control the Legislature say they must act now because Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency declaration expires Tuesday.

But Democrats say it does not lapse because she issued a declaration last week that also includes a new disaster declaration, meaning legislators do not have to vote until April 29.

Republicans plan to extend the emergency by 23 days, through April 30.

Whitmer says it should be extended by 70 days, until mid-June.