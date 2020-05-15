Michigan Licensed Beverage Association releases Ready to Reopen Resource Guide

Ionia, Mich.(WLNS) - The Ionia Free Fair board of directors voted this week to cancel the 2020 Fair, citing concerns over the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis and the challenges of adhering to health, safety and social distancing guidelines.

“It was the toughest decision we’ve ever made as a board,” said Lisa Sanford, an Ionia veterinarian, and the Fair’s board president. “The Fair represents so much for our community - a sense of pride, an important and festive community gathering, an economic impact, and intergenerational fun for so many people. To see us have to cancel it this year when we would have celebrated our 105th Fair, just didn’t seem right, but ultimately we all knew it was the right thing to do.”