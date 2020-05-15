Michigan Licensed Beverage Association releases Ready to Reopen Resource Guide

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association (MLBA) today released its Ready to Reopen Resource Guide for Michigan bars and restaurants.
The 20-page guide includes sections on cleaning and sanitation, social distancing, monitoring employee health, and food and beverage safety to help assist bars and restaurants moving forward.
“We were supportive of Governor Whitmer’s initial orders to temporarily close bars and restaurants for the greater good – the health and safety of Michiganders,” MLBA Executive Director Scott Ellis said.
“However, the extensions have shut us down for too long. It’s time to start opening back up or many
businesses will remain shuttered forever.”
Estimates show that the hospitality industry, the second-largest economic sector in the state in terms of employment, is experiencing a loss of between $500 million and $1 billion per month due to the
governor’s shutdown.
“We are one of the most regulated industries in the state. We know how to follow rules and how to
sanitize properly – no other industry is more prepared to reopen than we are,” Ellis said. “We are
prepared to practice safe social distancing measures but we believe we should not be restricted by
occupancy limits.” The guide was distributed to thousands of on-premises liquor license holders throughout the state and is available to the public at mlba.org/mlba-ready-to-reopen-resource-guide/
