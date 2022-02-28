LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Starting Thursday, many state employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work as Michigan continues to see declining COVID-19 infections.

The Office of the State Employer announced the change Monday. Masking may still be mandated for some employees working inside prisons and state hospitals.

The announcement comes days after the federal government released new guidelines saying people in counties where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat to hospitals can stop wearing masks.

About 10 percent of Michigan’s population lives in counties where people are encouraged to still wear a mask indoors in public.