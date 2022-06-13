LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan has lifted a statewide ban on poultry and waterfowl exhibitions after 30 days passed with no new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in domestic birds.

Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says it lifted the ban Saturday.

Poultry and waterfowl exhibitions were stopped May 10 as a precaution to protect against the spread of bird flu among the state’s domestic poultry flocks.

Avian flu has been spreading across the U.S., prompting farms to euthanize millions of birds. It can spread be spread from flock to flock, including wild birds, and through contact with infected poultry, equipment and the clothing of caretakers.

“Even though the state has been able to reach this incredibly important benchmark, this does not mean the virus has left Michigan,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “HPAI continues to be detected in wild birds throughout the state, which is not unexpected as the virus is known to be carried by wild birds. Since the virus is still present in the environment, it is still crucial for owners and caretakers of domestic birds to take every step possible to protect their flocks.”