Officials are looking for artists to experience the natural beauty of a state park.
Applications are being accepted for the Porcupine Mountains Artist-in-Residence Program.
Michigan’s largest state park is located in the Upper Peninsula includes four inland lakes, countless waterfalls as well as a virgin forest of eastern hemlock and northern hardwoods.
The park is an ideal location to inspire creativity, according to a press release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The Artist-in-Residence Program is open to artists and artisans whose work can be influenced by the unique northern wilderness setting of Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.
Residencies last a minimum of two weeks and include the use of a rustic cabin located on the Little Union River.
Artists can also request a three-night backcountry permit so that they may live in and explore the park’s 60,000 acres.
Applications must be received by February 14th and selections will be announced by early April.
Michigan looking for Artist-in-Residence applicants
