Michigan Lottery still looking for winner of $25K a year for life

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Did you recently buy a lottery ticket in Westland, Mich.? You may be the winner of $25,000 per year for life.

The Michigan Lottery says the winning “Lucky for Life” ticket was purchased at Hunter and Wayne Liquor, located at 35201 Hunter Street in Westland.

The winning numbers were 06-15-27-36-37 and the ticket hasn’t been claimed yet.

The lucky player actually has two options:

Annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or

A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

This is the ninth time a Michigan Lottery player has won a lifetime prize in the Lucky for Life game this year.

The winning ticket cost just $2 to play.