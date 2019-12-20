Michigan Lottery warning people of scammers

The Michigan Lottery is warning people of scammers telling people they have won the lottery prize.

These scammers call people telling them they need to pay a fee before collecting the lottery prize.

The lottery prize scam surfaces ocassionally and has been known to pop up around the holidays.

The scam process happens like this: A person gets a letter, email or phone call to inform them that they’ve won a big lottery prize but must pay a fee to collect the prize. If the person agrees, the scam artist convinces them to mail a cashier’s check, make an electronic funds transfer, or even arranges a meeting to get the money in cash.

To check if a lottery prize, offer or promotion is legitimate, members of the public may contact the Lottery’s Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 or via email at milottery@michigan.gov.

If you believe you have been the victim of such a scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

