LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Garlin Gilchrist II’s message for Michiganders was to come together as he began his second term as Michigan’s Lt. Governor Sunday.

Former Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack administered the Lt. Governor’s oath.

“On a day of reflection and recommitment, let us come together to recognize the once-in-a-generation opportunity we have to make things happen across Michigan,” said Gilchrist II.

He also thanked his wife and children for their support and love.

“We can go further, deliver more, and make life easier for those struggling to get by,” continued Gilchrist. “We can demonstrate how public servants can create conditions for prosperity and equity in every community, and how much more we can do when we do it together.

To hear his full speech, watch the video in the player above.