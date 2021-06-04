Michigan Main Street communities receive grants for downtown improvement projects

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MDEC) announced that the Lansing, Oswosso, Grayling, Blissfield, and Three Rivers communities are receiving grants totaling $100,000 for downtown enhancement projects.

Governor Whitmer joined the MDEC in this announcement, stating that:

“With today’s grants, these communities are taking important steps toward strengthening their core commercial districts and driving economic growth in the community. As we jumpstart our economy and begin a quintessential Michigan summer, I am excited for vibrant downtown areas to be full of life once again.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The winners of the 2021 Main Street Vibrancy Grant Program will be giving grants of $20,000. Projects range from seasonal infrastructure to pop-up shop programs.