Michigan man accused of setting up a “booby trap” for State Police troopers

TWINING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan man has been arrested after police say they found a booby trap in his home in the village of Twining.

That’s near the northern shore of Saginaw Bay, east of Gladwin.

According to our CBS affiliate in Flint, Michigan State Police troopers say they went to the home of 67-year-old Roger Broadstone on January 20th to talk to him about a stolen credit card and fraudulent purchases. He told them to come back with a warrant. They returned the next day with that warrant, but Broadstone allegedly barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out.

Troopers say he resisted arrest, and had set up a booby trap and other preparations designed to harm them.

He was arraigned Monday on multiple felony charges, including: