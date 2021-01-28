Michigan man accused with threats of terrorism scheduled in court today

INGHAM COUNTY, Mi. (WLNS) – The Mid-Michigan man accused of making bomb threats involving the state capitol building and other threats toward lawmakers is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary examination hearing Thursday morning.

48-year old Michael Varrone faces two counts of a false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony; and one count of false report or threat of a bomb or harmful device, a four-year felony.

Investigators say he called the Michigan House of Representatives six times — and on at least one occasion, threatened the life of a state representative.

As of now, the preliminary examination is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. – and as more happens 6 News will keep you updated.