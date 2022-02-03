Michigan man illegally parks in front of U.S. Supreme Court for second time

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan.19, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) — On Oct. 5 last year, a Michigan man was arrested for illegally parking in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building.

Today, he returned, causing a number of streets outside the Supreme Court to be shut down.

55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin illegally parked his Chevy Tahoe in front of the Court, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Melvin is from Kimball Township, near Port Huron.

“Our investigators are talking to him now,” the U.S. Capitol Police said on Twitter.

Police initially closed off First Street between Constitution Avenue, NE and Independence Avenue, SW, as well as East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street.

Police report that the roads have since been re-opened, and Melvin was not arrested.

“The police activity is clear. No arrest has been made. We will provide more information about that later today,” said the U.S. Capitol Police on Twitter.

The first time Melvin parked in front of the Court, the man refused to speak, instead making a statement to the effect of, “The time for talking is done,” according to Jason Bell, the Deputy Chief of the Capitol Police.

Crisis negotiation officers then tried speaking with Melvin, and again he refused.

After this refusal, the Capitol Police teams removed him from the vehicle. According to Bell, Melvin was taken into custody and placed under arrest.

Earlier that day, police advised people to stay away from the area near the high court, which is located directly across the street from the Capitol building. The law enforcement agency also closed roads surrounding the court.

An earlier version of this headline made it seem as if the man had been arrested on Feb. 3, however there have been no arrests made.