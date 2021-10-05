Michigan man arrested, removed from car outside the U.S. Supreme Court

FILE – This June 8, 2021 file photo shows the Supreme Court building in Washington. The future of abortion rights is in the hands of a conservative Supreme Court that is beginning a new term Monday, Oct. 4, that also includes major cases on gun rights and religion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) — At around 9:30 a.m. today, The United States Capitol Police (USCP) extracted a man from a SUV that was suspiciously parked in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE.

The 55-year-old suspect has been identified as Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball Township, MI. near Port Huron.

When police arrived, Melvin refused to speak, instead making a statement to the effect of, “The time for talking is done,” according to Jason Bell, the Deputy Chief of the Capitol Police.

Crisis negotiation officers then tried speaking with Melvin, and again he refused.

After this refusal, the Capitol Police teams removed him from the vehicle. According to Bell, Melvin was taken into custody and placed under arrest.

Earlier Tuesday, police advised people to stay away from the area near the high court, which is located directly across the street from the Capitol building. The law enforcement agency also closed roads surrounding the court.