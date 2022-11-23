LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is accused of making claims against Michigan State Police that were not true.

In February 2021, MSP executed search warrants on Thomas VanDuinen’s home and a pole barn he was renting for his business in Alpena.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, two days after searches, VanDuinen began filing demands for the return of his property and then filed lawsuits against MSP.

In the demands and lawsuits, the 70-year-old made allegations against the troopers of stealing money and hydrocodone pills.

Additionally, VanDuinen said MSP forged signatures on the search warrants that were used to search his properties.

VanDuinen reported his allegations to MSP’s Professional Standards Section and a criminal investigation was initiated in June 2021.

The Michigan Solicitor General closed the investigation against the troopers in January 2022.

VanDuinen is charged with the following.

Three counts of false report of a felony, a four-year felony

One count of providing a false statement to a police officer, a two-year high misdemeanor

One count of use of a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony

“Law enforcement officers who uphold their duty to serve and protect deserve to be vigorously defended against false accusations,” said Nessel. “I take seriously accusations of misconduct and am committed to thoroughly investigating such claims to ensure the public trust. In this case, Michigan State Police were falsely accused, and the offender will be held accountable.”

VanDuinen’s preliminary examination was on Nov. 21 in the 88th District Court in Alpena.

After six witnesses spoke at the preliminary examination, Judge Alan Curtis bound VanDuinen over to the 26th Circuit Court on all charges.

An arraignment date for VanDuinen has not been scheduled by the court yet.