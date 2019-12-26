Michigan man charged with death of 8-week-old son

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Officials are urging residents to make a tax-deductible contribution before the end of the year that helps the community.

With the 2019 tax year ending, the Michigan Department of Treasury wants you to consider contributing to the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund.

Donations provide scholarships to young adults who have experienced foster care and are enrolled at a Michigan college or university.

Since 2012, fundraising efforts have totaled more than $1.2 million. The scholarships help with tuition, fees, room, board, books and supplies. All of the money raised during the calendar year is distributed annually to scholarship recipients.

“Approximately 13,000 children are in the Michigan foster care system at any given time,” said Robin Lott, executive director of the Michigan Education Trust.

Charitable contribution forms postmarked or made online by December 31st are eligible for a tax deduction in the year they are made.