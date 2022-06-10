WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) — A man was convicted by a federal judge in Detroit for wire fraud and a money-laundering plot to get more than $4.1 million of pandemic assistance funds.

Court documents and trial evidence say that Johnny Ho, 41, schemed with others to submit falsified Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Income Disaster Loan (EIDL) loan applications to get COVID-19 relief funds that were not his.

Ho, who owned Diva Nails and Spa III LLC in Northville, submitted inflated payroll information as well as other false records to get pandemic loans.

The Novi man personally submitted two false PPP and EIDL loan applications, asking for nearly $350,000.

Ho and his co-conspirators submitted a total of 29 fraudulent PPP and EIDL loan applications on behalf of 16 businesses, amounting to more than $4.1 million.

Johnny Ho was convicted for the following:

one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

two counts of wire fraud

two counts of money laundering

Ho’s sentencing date is Sept. 27, with the 41-year-old facing up to 20 years in prison for each of the wire fraud counts, and 10 years for each of the money laundering counts.