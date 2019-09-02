Michigan man dies after falling off moving pickup truck

BRANCH, Mich (WLNS) – A 47-year-old Crystal man was killed Sunday evening when he fell off the tailgate of a moving pickup truck and struck the roadway, according to our media partners at MLive.

The pickup driver, a 42-year-old Grand Rapids man, told investigators his sandal became stuck on the gas pedal right before the man fell, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 on Young Road east of Landon Road about 10 miles west of Baldwin.

Deputies say the man killed was one of three people riding on the tailgate of the pickup, and that there were several other people riding in the bed of the pickup, when the incident happened.

The Crystal man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe speed played a role in the crash. They don’t believe alcohol played a part.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.