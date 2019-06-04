Michigan man dies after leading police on 2-county chase

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Mike Yankowski will remain Chief of the Lansing Police Department after pulling his name as a potential for the Grand Rapids Police Chief position.

"Over the past several months, I have had time to reflect on my 25 year career in law enforcement, with the past six years as the Police Chief for the City of Lansing," said Chief Mike Yankowski in a statement. "The sacrifices my family have endured for my professional career are far too many to list. This past weekend, I informed the City of Grand Rapids that I was not going to pursue the Chief of Police position for the City of Grand Rapids. Although I’m humbled and honored to be considered a finalist for the position, in the end it simply came down to what I feel is best for my family and I."

Yankowski joined the Lansing Police Department back in 1994 and as served as chief since 2013. He was originally appointed chief by then-mayor Virg Bernero.

He has been handling community response to a controversial arrest of a Lansing teenage girl earlier this month.

The statement goes on to say, "I wish the City of Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Police Department and the community of Grand Rapids nothing but success as you continue to grow together as a community."

The finalists for the top job at the Grand Rapids Police Department are now Grand Rapids Deputy Police Chief Eric Payne and retired Pittsburgh Assistant Police Chief Larry Scirotto.

The next chief will replace David Rahinsky, who retired.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.