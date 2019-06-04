Michigan man dies after leading police on 2-county chase
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a 45-year-old man has died after apparently going into cardiac arrest after leading law enforcement on a two-county chase in southern Michigan.
Police in Calhoun County’s Emmett Township say the chase took place Sunday and the Kalamazoo man displayed symptoms of a medical emergency after being taken into custody. Police say paramedics tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead. Autopsy results were pending.
Investigators believe drugs or alcohol may have played a role in his death.
Officers initially had found him slumped over the steering wheel in Emmett Township, but when officers approached he sped off and struck a paramedic. Police say he threw suspected drugs out the window and led officers into Barry County, where he was caught. Police say they recovered methamphetamine.
