OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Springfield Township man is dead and two are injured after a two-car crash Sunday.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 1:12 p.m. on Dixie Highway, just north of the intersection at Deer Lake Rd. in Independence Township.

James Ziegenfelder, 72, was driving when he turned left from an Independence Township business on the east side of Dixie Highway.

Ziegenfelder’s GMC Acadia collided with a Ford Escape that was heading north on the highway.

Ziegenfelder and a passenger in the car were taken to the hospital to be treated. Unfortunately, Ziehenfelder died hours after the crash. The Acadia passenger is in stable condition.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 54-year-old woman from Holly, was also taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash but did report that everyone had their seatbelts fastened and that both drugs and alcohol do not appear to have contributed to the crash.