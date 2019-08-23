Michigan man faces prison for impersonating U.S. attorney

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Michigan Flyer is planning to add more daily roundtrips between East Lansing and the Detroit Metro Airport starting October 1st.

The shuttle is also planning to extend service to Brighton. The standard fares for travel between Brighton and either East Lansing or Ann Arbor will be $15 one way or $30 roundtrip.

The new Monday thru Friday weekday schedule will offer 14 daily roundtrips each from East Lansing, Brighton, and Ann Arbor.

Currently daily runs allow 30,000 people a year to commute between East Lansing and Ann Arbor, according to a press release by Indian Trails which owns the Michigan Flyer.

The weekend schedule for Saturday and Sunday includes 12 to 14 roundtrips, depending on location.