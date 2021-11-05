Michigan man found guilty of murdering, abusing 2-year-old

Image is Courtesy of the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — More than a year after being charged, a Clarksville man has been found guilty of murdering a toddler in September 2020.

Matthew Rademacher, 27, was found guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in the 8th Circuit Court for the murder of 2-year-old Colton Sceviour on September 18, 2020 in the Village of Clarksville.

In a Facebook post, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said they send “thoughts and prayers to the victim’s entire family.”

No other information has been released about sentencing for Rademacher.

On Sept. 18, 2020, emergency crews were called to a home on the 200 block of W. Ferney Street in Clarksville after receiving a report that a child was choking on breakfast cereal.

The child was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital but did not survive.

There were concerns that the child had been a victim of abuse due to marks and bruises on his body.

The Kent County Medical Examiner found that the child had not choked and instead likely died of cranial-cerebral trauma.

The homicide investigation then began.

That lead to the arrest of Rademacher, the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother on Sept. 19, 2020.