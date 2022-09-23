CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan man accused of killing another man and hanging the victim’s mutilated body from a ceiling has pleaded guilty to murder.

Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court Thursday, nearly three years after 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was killed, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

A judge will hold a hearing on Oct. 18 to determine if the case will be classified as first-degree or second-degree murder.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Defense attorney Mary Chartier was interested in pursuing an insanity defense at trial.

She says she doesn’t believe a guilty plea was in Latunski’s best interest.

Latunski initially was found mentally incompetent to stand trial but that status changed after treatment.