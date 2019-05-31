Michigan

Michigan man sentenced for setting fire that killed mom and sister

Sentenced to a maximum of 75 years

Posted: May 31, 2019 05:00 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 05:02 PM EDT

SAGINAW, Mich. (WLNS/AP) - A Michigan man was sentenced to a maximum of 75 years for setting a fire that killed his mother and sister.

Jason Desmone of Saginaw apologized, saying he misses his mother and sister “every day.” His lawyer said Desmone had unaddressed mental illness.

Desmone told at least one person no one was inside the home when he lit curtains on fire and fled.

The 2018 fire killed 71-year-old Adair Smithpeters and 41-year-old Melissa Shook.

The home had been condemned shortly before the fire.

