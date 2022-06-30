OSTEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to making threats against an Otsego County judge has been sentenced to probation.

Back in January, 32-year-old Jonathan Brisson of Vanderbilt, Michigan was charged with communicating a false threat of terrorism.

He allegedly threatened Otsego Co. Circuit Court Chief Judge Colin G. Hunter via Facebook.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, Brisson pleaded guilty in March to attempted communicating a false threat of terrorism.

Chippewa County Circuit Court Judge James Lambros sentenced Brisson to two years of probation Tuesday, mental health treatment and to have no contact with Judge Hunter.

Additionally, the sentence also includes 12 months in jail with credit for 100 days served and the balance suspended.

“My office will continue to aggressively pursue threats against public officials,” Nessel said. “Those who would threaten violence against office holders must know there are real consequences for their actions.”