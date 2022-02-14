LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There may be one person more excited than any Los Angeles Rams player about their Super Bowl win yesterday.

A player on DraftKings Sportsbook used a Million Dollar Free Bet to bring home $1.5 million, thanks to a Los Angeles Rams win.

The crazy part is the player waited until the Rams were down and live bet them for better odds at +150 so he got even more money.

The Twitter account Bleacher Report Betting is reporting that the man is named ‘Kyle’ and he’s from Michigan.

Congrats to Kyle on the big win!