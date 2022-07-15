LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 30-year-old man will go down in history after playing the Michigan Lottery’s new $300,000,000 Diamond Riches instant game, winning $6 million.

The prize is the largest ever offered on an instant game in the state.

“It’s really unreal to be sitting here collecting $6 million,” said the player. “I haven’t stopped shaking since I scratched the ticket off.”

The player chose to remain anonymous and bought his winning ticket at Vanderbilt Downtown EZ Mart.

“I heard about the new $50 ticket and told my friend I was going to buy one on payday,” said the player. “I didn’t think I would actually win the top prize, but I still wanted to try it.

The man chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million rather than 30 annual payments for the full amount.

“We stopped at the store on the way to work so that I could buy one and I scratched it when I got in my car. When I saw I had won the $6 million prize, I started shaking and showed my friend. We were both freaking out!”

Now, what does the lucky guy plan to do with his winnings?

The man plans to take a trip to Disneyland and then save the remainder.

“Winning is unreal and a big blessing. I never thought I would be a millionaire,” the player said.