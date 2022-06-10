Orlando, FL (WLNS) — A man from Mattawan just brought home a gold medal Wednesday, after competing at the Special Olympics USA Games.

Julian Borst earned top honors in the first 5000-meter race of the national competition.

“I’m extremely proud to be here, to add another gold is wonderful,” Borst said. “It’s great to be representing Michigan, representing the best of the best.”

The 25-year-old athlete is no stranger when it comes to winning at the Special Olympics, in fact, he’s won the past four years straight.

Borst competed in his first Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle back in 2018, where he rung in three gold medals.

Borst isn’t the only one representing Michigan at this year’s Special Olympics. According to officials, there are over 50 Special Olympic Michigan athletes participating in the games.

These athletes will be at the competition until Sunday, competing for medals against over 5,500 of the nation`s top contenders.

This year, Borst went neck to neck with a runner from New Jersey but stayed focused on keeping the lead and finishing ahead.

The Michigan athlete finished in 16 minutes, and 38 seconds, securing first place in the 5000-meter run by more than 2.5 seconds.

“It felt pretty good strong,” Borst said. “I didn`t want New Jersey to win, so I started kicking and just going as fast as I could,” said Borst

The Special Olympics end on Sunday, June 12.