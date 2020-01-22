Michigan March for Life 2020 set for Capitol rally today

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Capitol at sunrise on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Washington. A major doctors’ organization is calling for sweeping government action to guarantee coverage for all, reduce costs, and improve the basic well-being of Americans. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

The Ingham County Right to Life is taking a stand for the unborn.

They are hosting a program at 1:00 P.M. on the East Capitol Steps, and at 1:30 P.M. the march will begin around the Capitol grounds.

Fellowship and refreshments will follow at St. Mary Cathedral Hall.

Marchers are asked to bring diapers or other baby items for local pregnancy centers.

Elementary and junior high-age marchers who bring an original, life-affirming poster will be entered into a drawing for prizes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar