Michigan March for Life 2020 set for Capitol rally today

MIAMI, Florida (WLNS) - Two former Spartans will join six other players representing Michigan in Super Bowl LIV.

San Francisco 49ers Tight End Garrett Celek and Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Felton Davis III are both Michigan State University alumni.

Joining them on February 2nd in Miami are four Chiefs and two 49ers.

Kansas City Quarterback Chad Henne and Defensive End Frank Clark both went to the University of Michigan.

Chiefs Offensive Tackle Eric Fisher went to Rochester Hills Stoney Creek High School before heading to Central Michigan. 49ers Offensive Tackle Joe Staley was also a Chippewa and Rockford High graduate.

Kansas City Offensive Guard Andrew Wylie went to Eastern Michigan and is a former Midland High graduate.

Although 49ers Defensive End Anthony Zettlel went to Penn State, he was a four-star recruit out of Ogemaw Heights High, according to reports by our media partners at MLive.

49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh attended Dearborn Fordson High School and Northern Michigan University. He was also an assistant coach at Central Michigan University.

49ers Passing Game Coordinator Matt LaFleur grew up in Mount Pleasant.