GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The former owner of medical-marijuana dispensaries in several Michigan cities was sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison today.
Danny Trevino’s Hydroworld dispensaries were in locations such as Grand Rapids, Flint, Jackson, and Lansing.
The 47-year-old Lansing man was convicted of multiple federal charges.
“States are changing marijuana laws across the country, certainly that’s true, but federal law has not changed,” U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said.
Trevino sought the statutory minimum sentence of five years in prison, according to reports from our media partners at MLive.
The judge instead sentenced Trevino to 15 years and eight months in prison.
Michigan marijuana dispensary owner receives nearly 16 years in federal prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The former owner of medical-marijuana dispensaries in several Michigan cities was sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison today.