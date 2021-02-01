Michigan marijuana sales nearly reach $1B in 2020 but lacked minority owners

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New numbers show that in 2020, Michigan saw almost $1-billion in sales of marijuana, generating more than $100-million in tax revenue.

However, a new report shows the Michigan marijuana industry is failing to attract minority business owners.

According to the Associated Press — state collected data shows 79% of people interested in ownership of licensed marijuana facilities were white, and black and Hispanic communities made up roughly 5% of the total.

In response to these latest numbers, a racial equity advisory workgroup is now recommending a voluntary data collection survey to track and address challenges for applicants of color.