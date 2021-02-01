Michigan marijuana sales nearly reach $1B in 2020 but lacked minority owners

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New numbers show that in 2020, Michigan saw almost $1-billion in sales of marijuana, generating more than $100-million in tax revenue.

However, a new report shows the Michigan marijuana industry is failing to attract minority business owners.

According to the Associated Press — state collected data shows 79% of people interested in ownership of licensed marijuana facilities were white, and black and Hispanic communities made up roughly 5% of the total.

In response to these latest numbers, a racial equity advisory workgroup is now recommending a voluntary data collection survey to track and address challenges for applicants of color.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar