Michigan members of Congress react to Trump impeachment trial

The U.S. flag flies over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Thousands gathered to honor the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. at the Lansing Center today. This year marked the 35th annual luncheon celebration hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan.

Among the speakers were senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin. All of them agreed on the importance of today and said Dr. King understood perfectly why it’s vital to stand united as a country.

As the impeachment trial gets ready to start tomorrow, Michigan members of Congress are preparing to listen to the arguments.

Senator Debbie Stabenow said this week is about making sure no one is above the law.

“This is a week about hearing the truth being willing to hear it and listen. I’m not going to participate in covering up the truth,” Stabenow said. “I want relevant witnesses, documents, and email- and that needs to happen. I’ve never heard of a trial that didn’t have witnesses and documents. And yet the Republican leader is trying to shut down the process… I think it does a disservice to everyone.”

Making sure the impeachment trial includes witnesses is something Senator Gary Peters said he’s hoping for.

“I’m going into this with the words of my oath that we will dispense with impartial justice. I hope we get witnesses,” Peters said. I hope to get witnesses, to me you can’t have a trial with witnesses that are testifying. Ultimately this has to be about the facts, it’s just too important for our country to do anything differently than that.”

Representative Elissa Slotkin said asking for witnesses is not a radical idea.

“I’m not asking people to do something radical I’m asking them to live up to the values of the constitution of openness and transparency. That’s what I expect as a minimum from anyone who’s been sworn in,” Slotkin said.

6 News reporter Araceli Crescencio will have more on what Michigan members of Congress are saying hours before the impeachment trial starts, during our coverage today.