Michigan men allegedly stole from homes destroyed by tornado in Kentucky

A car drives down a street lined with debris Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)AP

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Four Michigan men have been accused of stealing items from both vehicles and homes damaged by the recent tornadoes in Kentucky.

Our media partner MLive reports that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the arrests on Friday, Dec. 17.

On Dec. 16, detectives from the Princeton Police Department noticed four men in the area, eventually approaching them for questioning.

It was later revealed that the men had taken property from cars and houses in the area.

Mitchell and Joseph Stanton of Coldwater, MI were charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.

Sevon Gowen of Sturgis is facing the same charges as the Stantons, plus charges for possession of controlled substance first-degree methamphetamine, and promoting contraband first-degree.

Brandon Ransbottom of Bronson was charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

To date, 78 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the tornado that swept through Kentucky.

As of Dec. 18, all people reported missing as a result of the tornado have been accounted for.