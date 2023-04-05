LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to meet and have sex with an underage girl.

Both were caught thanks to an undercover operation between the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives used social media to talk with the men, who believed that they were speaking with a young girl.

After driving to Lenawee County, the men were met by law enforcement, arrested and taken to the Lenawee County Jail.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office did not release the names of the two men that were arrested, but confirmed that one is a 52-year-old white man from Mason and the other is a 42-year-old white man from Ottawa Lake.

The sheriff’s office is seeking the following charges against the Mason man:

Solicitation of a minor for immoral purpose

Child sexually abusive activity

Using a computer to commit a crime

Violation of sex offender registry

And these charges against the Ottawa Lake man: