Michigan mom sentenced for producing porn of her own child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A Kalamazoo woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing child porn.
The 31-year-old mother pled guilty to a charge earlier this year that she produced a pornographic video of a child.
Amaris Wyman, 31, took several videos of her own child showering and using the bathroom which she sent to Matthew Toole.
Wyman also discussed plans to provide her child with alcohol and prescription medications so Toole could rape the minor.
Toole was sentenced earlier this year to 50 to 70 years in state prison for an unrelated criminal sexual assault of an infant girl in Calhoun County.
At sentencing, Judge Neff noted that the victim had a right to grow up safe and protected by the most important person in any child’s life, their mother, but was instead exploited by Wyman.
This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.
