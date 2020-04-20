Michigan National Guard assisting Battle Creek food bank during COVID-19 response

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLNS) – About 5 Airmen have been serving at the South Michigan Food Bank in Battle Creek since April 17th.



The Airmen are from the 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base and Michigan National Guard support is expected to continue through mid-May.



The South Michigan Food Bank in Battle Creek will be the sixth food distribution site supported by the Michigan National Guard across the state. The other locations include Royal Oak, Comstock Park, Ann Arbor, Pontiac, and Flint.



“The men and women of the Michigan National Guard are continuing to offer reliable and trusted aid to Michigan communities during the state’s response to COVID-19,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We are grateful they are always ready to serve when called upon.”



More than 600 Michigan National Guard members have been supporting nine counties across the state since March 18th. The Michigan National Guard has an additional 6,600 members ready to assist at the request of local communities.



“The Michigan National Guard is continuing to answer the call to serve our communities as requested,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General of the Michigan National Guard and Director of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “This is about ensuring citizens of Michigan have the aid they need when they need it most, and our commitment to providing exceptional service to state and local agencies will not waiver.”