Michigan National Guard helps Sparrow Hospital raise tent to screen for COVID-19

When Sparrow Hospital wanted to add a tent outside the Emergency Department entrance they turned to the Michigan National Guard for some help.

The Guard responded in a big way.

Wednesday the tent was raised and it will be used to screen walk-in and ambulance Patients for COVID-19 before entering the hospital.

National Guard members and Sparrow Engineering and Facilities staff, among others, set up the temperature-controlled shelter.

According to a Sparrow Hospital spokesperson,”the tent allows for enhanced safety for both patients and caregivers as patients are assessed before entering the Emergency Department.”