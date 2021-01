A medical worker prepares a syringe to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a nursing home in Burgbernheim, Germany, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Three hundred Michigan National Guard members will receive their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations with doses received from the Department of Defense specifically for National Guard members.

The vaccinations will be administered by Guard members who have also been supporting Michigan health care agencies, at the request of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.