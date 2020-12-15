Michigan National Guard to assist in vaccination effort

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan National Guard will help community health care organizations distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Guard will dispatch about 50 COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Teams (CVTTs) to four Michigan hospitals as early as Tuesday, providing medics and administrative support. In some cases, the guard will even vaccinate the hospital staff directly.

The additional manpower will allow the hospitals to keep focusing on fighting COVID-19 in their communities even as the vaccination effort is underway. Hospital workers, along with nursing home residents, are the highest priority group in the distribution of the vaccine.

The Guard says it is prepared to expand its support for hospitals at any time in any of Michigan’s 83 counties.

The National Guard has been instrumental in the state’s COVID-19 response throughout the pandemic, providing invaluable manpower and expertise for things like testing and logistics.