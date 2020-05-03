Michigan National Guard will assist U.P. correctional facilities with COVID-19 testing

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLNS) – On Monday, medical specialists from the Michigan National Guard will help test every prisoner at the Baraga Correctional Facility.



The guard members will then move east across the U.P. with the goal of testing one facility each day, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.



“We are community members and neighbors, and we always ready to assist in the fight against COVID-19,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.



The testing will include about 7,500 prisoners at multiple facilities. 45 members of the Michigan National Guard will work with MDOC staff to complete the testing.



“We are very grateful for the support from the National Guard in this effort to continue our testing of prisoners across the state,” said MDOC Director Heidi Washington.



Once samples are collected from each facility, MDOC will transport them to a lab for testing and results should be known in about 48 hours.