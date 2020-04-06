Michigan now has 17, 221 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 727 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirm 17,221 coronavirus cases and 727 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just after 3:00 p.m. today. Sunday, the department confirmed 15,718 cases and 617 deaths.
Earlier today Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Detroit-area hospitals are running “dangerously low” on personal protection equipment. She also said 80% of the confirmed cases are in southeast Michigan.
During her media briefing she said that she is considering an extension to the “Stay Home – Stay Safe” executive order. She said a decision on an extension would likely come soon.