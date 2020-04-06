Michigan now has 17, 221 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 727 deaths

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirm 17,221 coronavirus cases and 727 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just after 3:00 p.m. today. Sunday, the department confirmed 15,718 cases and 617 deaths.

Earlier today Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Detroit-area hospitals are running “dangerously low” on personal protection equipment. She also said 80% of the confirmed cases are in southeast Michigan.

During her media briefing she said that she is considering an extension to the “Stay Home – Stay Safe” executive order. She said a decision on an extension would likely come soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan