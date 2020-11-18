Michigan now ranked near worst for COVID-19 in country as it adds more than 5,700 cases today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 5,772 new cases and 62 deaths due to the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 total is now 277,806 with 8,190 deaths.

Michigan is now ranked near the worst in the country when it comes to coronavirus outbreak numbers, according to Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, the director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In terms of testing, the state is conducting more than twice the number of tests compared with the summer months. November even saw some all-time testing highs.

Breaking down the positive COVID-19 cases from the tests, Michigan’s 7-day moving average test positivity has also doubled since the summer months, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The 7-day moving average was around 5.0% or less in the summer, and now, it has doubled to 11.8%.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, Michigan is among 45 states that do not meet World Health Organization testing criteria.

On May 12, 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing (ie, out of all tests conducted, how many came back positive for COVID-19) of should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Right now, only seven states meet that standard.

States that meet positivity recommendations: 7

Businesses could face penalties if they don’t comply with new order

When it comes to restaurants and bars, officials said they will be able to keep close tabs on them and if they don’t comply with the orders, the health department is prepared to take action.

“All of the places that it is easiest for us to enforce, restaurants and bars are one of them. Because as a health department we license restaurants and bars,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said. “If we don’t issue them, don’t issue them a license, or we find a problem with their actions or breaking rules or not doing things in compliance or whatever, then we have the ability to close them down, we have the ability to bring them in for formal and informal hearings. If it gets egregious we have the ability to suspend and revoke licenses,” Vail said.

Vail also said if you see anyone not taking these orders seriously at a home, or at a business, you can send an email tip to coronavirus@Ingham.org.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association has filed a lawsuit against the state over its new health order.

National COVID-19 vaccine and testing update

The first COVID-19 diagnostic test that can be used for self-testing at home was approved Tuesday night by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The rapid results test created by Lucira was approved using an Emergency Use Authorization. According to the FDA, it’s made for those 14 and older who are suspected of having COVID-19 by their health care provider. It will be authorized for prescription use only.

More light is at the end of the tunnel this week as well.

For the second time this month, there’s promising news from a COVID-19 vaccine candidate: Moderna said Monday its shots provide strong protection, a dash of hope against the grim backdrop of coronavirus surges in the U.S. and around the world.

Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

Additional info: how will I know if I have been exposed to COVID-19?

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services rolled out a new app for iOS and Android called MI COVID Alert App, which sends you a notification if you have been exposed to COVID-19.

If the app finds that you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, you will get a notification. The notification will appear in 2 places. This is to make sure you see it.

The notification will appear on your phone’s home screen.It may disappear from your phone after a period of time if your phone thinks you have seen it. The notification will also show within the app. This is to make sure that if you miss the notification on your phone, you can still see it in the app. This notification will not disappear. It will remain within the app on your phone.

More info on how the app works can be found here.