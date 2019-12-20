Michigan official warns of credit card reader scams

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:
Scam_86561

LANSING – As people are swiping their credit cards for holiday shopping, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today issued a consumer alert warning credit card users of scammers.

Credit card scammers can collect personal information after a card has been used at a machine.

By hacking the merchant’s point-of-sale networks, thieves are finding ways to steal credit card information from transactions made via card readers. The alert provides tips to avoid this invasion of privacy, including using a chip-reader and swiping with credit instead of debit. 

View the consumer alert here. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar