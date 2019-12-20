Michigan official warns of credit card reader scams

LANSING – As people are swiping their credit cards for holiday shopping, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today issued a consumer alert warning credit card users of scammers.

Credit card scammers can collect personal information after a card has been used at a machine.

By hacking the merchant’s point-of-sale networks, thieves are finding ways to steal credit card information from transactions made via card readers. The alert provides tips to avoid this invasion of privacy, including using a chip-reader and swiping with credit instead of debit.

