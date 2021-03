Calhoun County, Mich. (WLNS) — Calhoun County officials are asking for your help in finding a missing 5-week-old.

The infant’s name is Samira Blackmon.

She was last seen in the area of Pine St. and Eaton St. in the city of Albion, Michigan in a Silver 2021 Toyota Camry with an Ohio plate, HRU5869.

The vehicle was last seen heading north on N. Eaton St.

The infant is 22 inches long and 7 pounds with black hair and brown hair.