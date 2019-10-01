Michigan officials offer ways to lower energy bills

Officials say Millennials are 25% more likely to report losing money to fraud than adults age 40 and over.

The Federal Trade Commission explored how fraud is different for Millenials and found they are twice as likely to lose money online shopping on items that are never delivered or not as advertised.

Millennials are 77% more likely than other age groups to say they lost money to a scam that started with an email. Although, they are slightly less likely than other age groups to report losing money to scams that started with a phone call.

Even though Millennials are more likely to report losing money, their median individual reported loss of $400 is much lower than what other age groups report.

The bottom line, according to the FTC, is that fraud can affect anyone, regardless of age.