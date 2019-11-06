Michigan officials provide tips for a successful firearm deer hunting season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Michigan Department of Treasury wants to remind current and former military members about some of the special benefits they may be entitled to receive.

Some of those benefits include the Military Pay Tax Exemption, Children of Veterans Tuition Grant, Disabled Veterans Property Tax Exemption, Property Tax Relief during Active Military Service, Principal Residence Exemption for Active Duty Military Personnel, Summer Property Tax Deferment, and the Federal Military Spouses Residency Relief Act.

A few highlights of these programs and policies include military pay is exempt from Michigan tax, including military retirement benefits and exit and separation pay.

Children of Michigan veterans who were totally and permanently disabled, missing in action or died while serving can receive scholarship assistance for up to four academic years.

Property owned by a service member cannot be sold to pay delinquent property taxes during a tour of active duty.

“Our service men and women make so many sacrifices to protect us,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “That’s why the Treasury works closely with our military members to ensure they get the tax benefits and other resources they deserve.”